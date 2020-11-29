Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi on Sunday said that the new agricultural acts have opened new doors of possibilities for the farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the new agricultural acts have opened "new doors of possibilities" for the farmers, noting that the central government is committed to the welfare of the "hardworking farmers".

Addressing the nation on 71st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that the farm acts were passed in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament after a lot of "brainstorming" and they have "broken shackles", giving farmers "new rights and opportunities".

"New dimensions are being added to agriculture and its related activities in India. The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers. Committed to the welfare of the hardworking Indian farmer," PM Modi said in his monthly radio show.

PM Modi's statements comes at a time when thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm acts, asking the government to withdraw them.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have entered Delhi and are protesting at Burari Ground at the national capital. The farmers have demanded to hold protest near the Parliament and the Jantar Mantar.

Amid this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday invited the farmers for talks on December 3, saying the government is ready to deliverate on every problem and demand of the protesters.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday also spoke about the coronavirus crisis and urged people to take precautions, saying "any kind of laxity is still very dangerous". He also said that the Centre is discussing a COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi had on Saturday visited Serum Institute of India, Zydus Biotech Park, Bharat Biotech to review vaccine status at the facility there.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the use of technology in conserving heritage and also said that culture is of great use in times of crisis and plays an important role in overcoming it.

"A few days back, we celebrated World Heritage Week... Despite coronavirus, we witnessed people celebrating the heritage week in innovative ways. Culture is of great use in times of crisis, it plays an important role in overcoming it. Through technology, culture acts as an emotional recharge. Today, a lot of museums and libraries in the country are working to make their collection fully digital," he said.

PM Modi also informed that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna, which was stolen decades ago is being brought back from Canada. He also said that the government is taking strong steps against such smuggling.

"Now not only strong steps have been taken to stop this India has also stepped up efforts to bring back these artefacts. Due to these efforts, India has been able to get back several idols and artefacts. There is a coincidence associated with the return of Mata Annapurna's idol that a few days back we celebrated World Heritage Week," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma