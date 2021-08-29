Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Singh and said that he would be proud of what the Indian hockey team achieved at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people of India not to forget about the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic as he addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

He also spoke about Madhya Pradesh's Indore and lauded the city for successively grabbing the title of the "cleanest city". He said that Indore has also become the first 'water plus' city in India, saying "cleanliness will improve with the number of 'water plus' cities in the country".

"My dear countrymen, during this Corona period, the myriad aspects of cleanliness that I should have touched upon; I feel, perhaps, that it saw a decrease. I also feel that we should not let the cleanliness campaign diminish even at the slightest," he said.

PM Modi lauds India's 'Yuva Shakti'

PM Modi on Sunday lauded Indian athletes for their performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying "whatever India earned in this world of sports may be little, but is enough to bolster the country's belief". In the 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Singh and said that he would be proud of what the Indian hockey team achieved at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

"In the country now, Sports and Games, sportsman spirit is not to stop. In family life, in social life, in the life of the Nation, this momentum has to be accorded permanence…infusing it with energy…replenishing it with relentless new energy," PM Modi said.

PM Modi urges citizens to carry forward great Indian traditions

PM Modi on Sunday also extended greetings for Krishna Janmashtami and urged the countrymen to carry forward the great traditions of the nation.

"The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponary. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there," he said.

"But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma