Mann Ki Baat: 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' A Mass Movement Now, Says PM Modi; Makes A Special Request To Citizens

Paying tributes to martyrs such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Udham Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" has transformed into a mass movement as people from different sections of the society are participating in it via different programs.

In the 91st edition of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister also urged the citizens to use 'tiranga' as their profile pictures on social media websites between August 2 to 15 as the nation celebrates the 75th year of independence.

"This is the 91st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier we have talked about so many things, shared our views on myriad topics, but, this time 'Mann Ki Baat' is very special. The reason for this is Independence Day this time, when India will complete 75 years of her independence," said PM Modi.

"We are all going to be witness to a splendid and historic moment. The Almighty has blessed us with this great fortune. Think about it… had we been born in the era of slavery, then how would have we imagined this day?" he said.

He also spoke about the 'Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station' campaign, which aims to make people aware of the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle. Under this, PM Modi said 75 railway stations across 24 states will be decorated as India celebrates 75 years of independence.

"Friends, the biggest message that emerges from all these events being organized in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is that all of us countrymen should follow our duty with full devotion. Only then will we be able to fulfill the dream of those countless freedom fighters… and to build the India of their dreams," he said.

"That is why this Amrit Kaal of our next 25 years is Kartavyakaal, a period of duty for every countryman."

The Prime Minister also congratulated athletes such as Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu for their performance in World Athletics Championship and Singapore Open, respectively. He also wished the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in the United Kingdom (UK).

"An Indian team, full of youthful enthusiasm is representing the country there. I extend my best wishes to all the players and athletes on behalf of the countrymen," he said.

Speaking about the CBSE and ICSE class 10 and 12 board exam results, PM Modi congratulated students who "achieved success through their hard work and dedication".

"Due to the pandemic, the last two years have been extremely challenging. The courage and restraint shown by our youth in these circumstances is highly commendable. I wish everyone a bright future," he concluded.