New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and once again pushed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, saying it "is not merely a government effort" but national spirit of India.

During his address, PM Modi also conveyed greetings to the nation on National Science Day and recalled the works of prominent Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman and said that the country needs to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'.

"The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. For example, Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovation techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in cyclic pattern," PM Modi said.

"Many people from across the country are contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Like, Pramodji, from Bettiah, who was working in a LED bulb factory in Delhi, understood the process of bulb production and started a small LED bulb manufacturing unit at this native place," he added.

PM Modi regrets not learning Tamil

In what could raise eyes ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, the Prime Minister on Sunday also expressed his regrets that he was not able to learn "world's oldest language" Tamil.

"In the run-up to this edition of Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as CM and PM. I feel - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," said PM Modi.

PM Modi calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies

On Sunday, PM Modi also highlighted the importance to conserve water and said that the government will soon launch a 100-day campaign called 'Catch the Rain' to promote water conservation in the country.

He said that water is a collective gift of nature to humankind, and it is the collective responsibility of everyone to conserve the essential natural resource, adding that it has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

"This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead... Yesterday was the festival of Magha Purnima. The month of Magh is associated with rivers, lakes, and water bodies...Water is life for us, it is also faith and it is also a stream of development. Water is more important than 'Paras' in a way," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma