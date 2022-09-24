Manmohan Singh Was Extraordinary But India Stalled Economically During UPA Regime: Narayan Murthy

ADDRESSING the students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Friday said that economic activities in India were stalled during the UPA's regime despite the extraordinary man, Manmohan Singh, being at the helm of affairs.

The IT czar, during a session on the book "Startup Compass" with its authors at the top management institute, said that "For certain years (2008 to 2012), I used to be on the board of HSBC in London. In the first few years, when China was mentioned two to three times, India's name would be mentioned once."

"I used to be on the board of HSBC in London (between 2008 and 2012). In the first few years, when China was mentioned two to three times in the boardroom (during meetings), India's name would be mentioned once," Murthy said.

Comparing the current Modi-led-NDA government with the previous UPA government, Murthy said that the country's economy suffered due to delays in taking decisions.

"But unfortunately, I don't know what happened afterwards. During Manmohan Singh's government, who is an extraordinary individual, for whom I have tremendous respect, somehow India stalled. Decisions were not taken quickly, everything was delayed. And by the time I left (HSBC), if China's name was mentioned 30 times, India's name was hardly found to be mentioned once," Murthy said as he credited former PM Manmohan Singh for 1991 economic reforms.

He praised the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for bringing in 'Make In India' and 'Startup India', he said, "There was a time when most people from other countries looked down upon India, but today, there is a certain level of respect for the country, which has now become the world's fifth largest economy."

On being asked where he sees India in the future, he said, "It is the responsibility of the young generation to make people mention India's name, whenever they mention any other country's name, particularly China and exuded confidence that the young generation will be able to do that."

(With Input From Agencies)