'People Who Can't Fight Ward Polls...': Manish Tewari's Blistering Attack At Congress After Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation

Day after senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation, party MP Manish Tewari on Saturday made a scathing attack on the top Congress leadership for failing to do a self-introspection after it lost multiple assembly elections. Tewari, a member of the disgruntled G-23 leaders, also made similar allegations like Azad and said that people who can't even fight ward elections are running the organisation.

"Don't want to go into merits of Mr Azad's letter, he'd be in the best position to explain... But strange that people who don't have capacity to fight a ward poll, were 'chaprasis' of Congress leaders when give 'gyaan' about party it's laughable," said Tewari while speaking to news agency ANI.

Reacting to the resignation of Azad, the Lok Sabha MP said he and 22 other leaders wrote to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi two years before about the Congress' recent performance in assembly polls. However, Tewari said that the party and "India have started thinking differently".

"2 years back, 23 of us wrote to Sonia Gandhi that the party's situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently," he said.

"A crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection was needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence on 20 December 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn't have arrived," he said.

Congress has been battered by the resignations of its multiple leaders from the party. At a time when the Congress is gearing up for its 'Bharat Jodo yatra', a 148-day march from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi, which will culminate in Kashmir, to reunite the nation, the party is struggling to keep its leaders' tact.

The party, however, has hit back at Azad and those who are leaving it. On Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, known for his closeness to the Gandhis, alleged that Azad was trying to harm the party and his exit would cause "no loss" to it. "He was constantly trying to harm the party. Congress has given him full respect; made him a cabinet minister and chief minister. His exit will cause no loss to the party," he said.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at Azad saying the former union minister betrayed the Congress since his DNA had been "Modi-fied". "A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied," he tweeted.