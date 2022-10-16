Manish Sisodia Writes To LG Saxena About 'Worsening Law And Order In Delhi' After CBI Summons

DELHI deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking his attention to the worsening law and order in the national capital. This comes hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy.

“I want to draw your attention towards the worsening law and order in Delhi,” wrote Sisodia in Hindi in his letter to the governor, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Speaking about the murder of a youth in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area, he said that the accused fled the scene, and police have only been assuring to take timely action.

“At this time, what must his family be going through? The way the murders have been increasing this month in Delhi, one after the other, it breaks my heart,” Sisodia said listing a number of similar incidents that took place in the past.“Criminals have no fear of the law. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of upholding law and order in Delhi. The Delhi Police reports to you directly. I request you to please pay some attention to this too,” he added.

Earlier today, the deputy chief minister in a tweet, confirmed that he has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and will go to the agency headquarters to meet the officials on Monday.

"I will go and fully cooperate with the CBI as it has called me to the headquarters at 11 am tomorrow after raiding my house for 14 hours and searching bank account and even my village where they could not find anything," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

In August, the enforcement agencies conducted searches on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's official residence along with several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

