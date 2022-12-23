Manish Sisodia Writes To Delhi Lt Governor Accusing Him Of Interfering In Government's Work

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, accusing him of interfering in the day-to-day work of the government. Sisodia also reminded the LG that he does not have the power to bypass the government and give orders directly to the bureaucrats.

According to a report by NDTV, Sisodia has written a letter to LG, "In light of certain extremely worrying developments which have been brought to my notice, namely, that your office has of late, in the recent past, resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments"."

"This unwholesome development apart from being contrary to settled tradition and practice pertaining to the transaction of business of the Government, is contrary to the applicable constitutional provisions," he said as quoted by NDTV.

The LG office and the Kejriwal government have had a frequent tussle over administration and policy-related issues, especially the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy.

The Delhi Deputy CM, Sisodia, also reminded the LG that except for three subjects—public order, police, and land—Delhi's elected government has power to decide on all issues except the three.

"It is most humbly submitted that the recent actions of Your Excellency giving orders directly to officers on transferred subjects bypassing Council of Ministers is contrary to law and orders of Hon'ble SC (Supreme Court)," Sisodia said, as per the media report.

"I therefore beseech you to... take timely and necessary corrective steps to eschew avoidable controversy and embarrassment," he added, according to the report.

Amid the ongoing conflict between the two, this letter by Sisodia is the latest in the series.

The central agencies have also initiated an investigation into the now-cancelled Delhi liquor policy, which led to raids on Manish Sisodia. The agencies have also detained the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering investigation.