Manish Sisodia Summoned By Assam Court In Defamation Case Filed By Himanta Sarma

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by a local court in Assam on November 19 to appear for hearing in a criminal defamation case. The case has been filed by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Sisodia requested the Gauhati High Court, seeking to cancel the summons and the case against him. However, the petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party was dismissed by the high court.

Sisodia, in June had allegd that the Assam Chief Minister awarded a contract for COVID-19 personal protetctive equipment(PPE) kits to a company that has links associated to his wife and alleged of overpaying.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company. He paid ? 990 for the PPE kits, while others were purchased at ? 600 apiece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime," Sisodia had alleged, as quoted by NDTV.

Sarma strongly denied the allegations and filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia with the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup district.

"According to Manish Sisodia, Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in corrupt practises in supplying PPE kits in March 2020 amid COVID-19. Manish Sisodia told the media that Himanta Biswa Sarma was instrumental in giving a supply order to his wife's company, JCB Industries, for the supply of about 1,500 PPE kits," Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia told reporters on Monday.

Sisodia accused the Assam CM on the basis of an investigative report filed by the news website The Wire. However, Sarma had strongly refuted the claims made by the AAP leader.

The Chief Minister's wife had tweeted an "appreciation letter" for providing PPE kits under Corporate social responsibility.(CSR)

"I did not take a single penny out of this supply. I have always been transparent about my belief in giving back to the society, irrespective of my husband's political standing. My organisation has also supported the NHM in the fight against COVID-19 by donating to the Aarogya Nidhi," Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had said.