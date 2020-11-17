The Delhi deputy CM said that lockdowns are not the solution to Covid-19. "The solution lies with the medical field, not in lockdowns," he said, adding that the Delhi government is looking to find ways to curb crowding in markets.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said put speculations of another lockdown or mini lockdown in Delhi to an end and said that the AAP government has only asked for an exemption from Home Ministry rules to reduce crowding.

"There are no plans for another lockdown or mini lockdowns in Delhi," Sisodia told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "Festivals caused crowding at markets in Delhi, we expect it to go down as the festive season winds down."

"The Delhi government has only asked for an exemption from Home Ministry rules to reduce crowding," Sisodia said amid rumours of a mini-lockdown in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal government's proposal sent to the Centre.

"We will look to curb crowds at markets subject to tests, positivity rates. We will also speak to market associations on measures to reduce crowding," he added.

The Delhi deputy CM said that lockdowns are not the solution to Covid-19. "The solution lies with the medical field, not in lockdowns," he said, adding that the Delhi government is looking to find ways to curb crowding in markets.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI quoted Sisodia's boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he has asked the Centre to grant his government power to shut down crowded markets in the national capital which are becoming a local COVID hotspot.

Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Govt, that if required, Delhi Govt can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the government has also sent a proposal to the Delhi LG for reducing the number guests at marriage ceremonies again to 50 people from 200, which was increased earlier this month.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma