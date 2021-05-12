Manish Sisodia further stated that the Delhi government had asked for 1.34 cr equal doses of Covishield and Covaxin from SII and Bharat BioTech respectively, to inoculate those between 18-44 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital due to which the stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed.

Manish Sisodia further stated that the Delhi government had asked for 1.34 crore equal doses of Covishield and Covaxin from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat BioTech respectively, to inoculate those between 18-44 years.

"Covaxin has written clearly in a letter to us that they cannot give us vaccines because they are not available. They say they cannot give us more than the official authority, that is the Centre, has said. Covaxin supply to Delhi has stopped and they have clearly said that they will give vaccines according to the central government's guidelines," he said.

"Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov. Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply", Sisodia tweeted attaching a letter by Bharat BioTech.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sisodia's allegations, Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said that it si quite disheartening to see some states questioning about the intentions of the company in these testing times of coronavirus.

"Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to Covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for you," she tweeted.

Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FmQl4vtqXC — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 11, 2021

The deputy chief minister reiterated Arvind Kejriwal's assertions and said that the Centre should stop the export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass-scale production. He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in the international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.

