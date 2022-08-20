Manish Sisodia Says His Phone, Computer Seized In Raids As CBI Names Him No 1 Accused In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files. He asserted that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and was not scared of the CBI.

"The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and I extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files," he said after a 14-hour-long raid at his residence.

Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from "doing good work" in Delhi. He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid. "We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused," the deputy chief minister added.

He claimed that the CBI is being ordered from the top level (Union government) and is being misused. "Everyone knows that how the good works of the Delhi government is being stopped by using the CBI. But the work of providing good education and health will continue, the Delhi government will not stop", Sisodia said.

The 15-hour-long searches at the AAP leader's home, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places took place after the CBI registered an FIR for alleged corruption and bribery formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November.

In its FIR filed in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi's new excise policy, the CBI has said that the policy was introduced with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees' post tender.

It also said that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with a few liquor Barrons was actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to accused public servants.

The CBI got the complaint in this respect from the MHA. The complaint read that there were irregularities in framing and implementing the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the years 2021-22.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authroity with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender," read the FIR.



(With Agencies Inputs)