Manish Sisodia Not Named In CBI Chargesheet In Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Report

THE CHARGESHEET released by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's excise policy scam does not name Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The investigation into the involvement is still ongoing, according to the investigation agency on Friday, as reported by News18.

Seven people, including three public servants, have also been named in the chargesheet. They include Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Manish Sisodia was listed as "Accused No. 1" in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the agency in August.

Talking to the reporters, Sisodia said, "The BJP writes this script. The chargesheet is filed and charges are drawn up in their offices."

The probe agency is investigating the allegations of serious violations in the AAP government's new liquor policy for Delhi. The licences were given to private players, and the policy was withdrawn within six months.

A money laundering case has also been filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI in August, and he denied any wrongdoing.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of using the probe agencies to target the leaders of the party ahead of the scheduled Delhi civic polls and the Gujarat election scheduled to be in the first week of December.

Sisodia again alleged on Friday that the BJP was conspiring to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he would submit a complaint regarding the same to the Election Commission. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also demanded that the BJP's Manoj Tiwari be arrested for his "threat" against the AAP national convenor.

"Manoj Tiwari has threatened Kejriwal, which makes it clear that BJP is conspiring to murder Arvind Kejriwal. The way Manoj Tiwari ji has spoken yesterday, it was an open threat that after failing to trap Kejriwal through various attempts has now come to the level of killing him. Manoj Tiwari is asserting for the sake of saying that he (Delhi CM) can be attacked by anyone, how did he know? This needs to be investigated hence will file a complaint with Election Commission and an FIR," Sisodia said addressing a press conference today as quoted by news agency ANI.