Manish Sisodia Named No. 1 Accused By CBI In Liquor Policy Case; 14 Others Named In FIR

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia was named number 1 accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case. Read to know more.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Updated: Fri, 19 Aug 2022 06:17 PM IST
Minute Read
Manish Sisodia Named No. 1 Accused By CBI In Liquor Policy Case; 14 Others Named In FIR

Delhi's Deputy Cheif Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as No. 1 of 15 accused in CBI's FIR into the Delhi liquor policy case linked to the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier today (August 19), the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at Manish Sisodia's residency in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among 15 persons booked by name in the FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants & private persons have too been booked in the case," news agency ANI reported.

The CBI conducted raids at 21 locations in Delhi, and one among them was Deputy CM's residency. A liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the CBI has claimed in its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22.

Also Read
'Doesn't Take Effort To Form Government But...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At..
'Doesn't Take Effort To Form Government But...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.