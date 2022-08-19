Manish Sisodia Named No. 1 Accused By CBI In Liquor Policy Case; 14 Others Named In FIR

Delhi's Deputy Cheif Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as No. 1 of 15 accused in CBI's FIR into the Delhi liquor policy case linked to the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier today (August 19), the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at Manish Sisodia's residency in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among 15 persons booked by name in the FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants & private persons have too been booked in the case," news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia among 15 persons booked by name in FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants & private persons have too been booked in the case (addresses omitted, previous tweet had personal information) pic.twitter.com/elV8uYE68K — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The CBI conducted raids at 21 locations in Delhi, and one among them was Deputy CM's residency. A liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the CBI has claimed in its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22.