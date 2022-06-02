New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) together as he alleged that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be held by the central agencies after Satyendar Jain.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP national convenor alleged that the Centre is using the central agencies against AAP leaders to take revenge for the Punjab elections. He claimed that several raids were carried out against AAP leaders in the last five years but nothing was recovered.

"I'd already announced a few months back that the central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, Centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works," he added.

Kejriwal's remarks came in response to Union Minister Smriti Irani, who on Wednesday had criticised the Delhi Chief Minister, saying he has pronounced himself judge by setting "Satyendar Jain free in people's court".

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a few days back in an alleged money laundering case.

"Can Kejriwal deny that Jain, with the help of four shell companies and help of family members and associates laundered Rs 16.39 lakh with the support of hawala operators from Kolkata," Irani was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax department held that Jain is the owner of ill-gotten money. Is it true that a division bench of Delhi High Court has confirmed the finding of the principal commissioner of Income Tax department that Jain indeed himself is the real owner of money laundered," she questioned.

Meanwhile, Jain - who holds various portfolios in the Delhi government - has been sent to ED custody till June 9. Earlier, the central agency had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Jain's relatives, including Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation, against Jain and others under section 109 of IPC read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma