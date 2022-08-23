Manish Sisodia Booked By ED In Money Laundering Case Linked To Delhi Liquor Policy

The AAP has maintained the allegations of corruption are politically motivated while the BJP has accused the ruling party in Delhi of corruption.

By Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 08:20 PM IST
Minute Read
File Image of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (ANI Photo)

Days after the CBI named Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the number 1 accused in the alleged liquor policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday registered a money laundering case against him. As per the ED officials, the case was registered in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, which was subsequently withdrawn by the Delhi government earlier this month.

CBI had last week carried out searches at Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy. The FIR mentioned Sisodia and 14 other persons. The AAP has maintained the allegations of corruption are politically motivated while the BJP has accused the ruling party in Delhi of corruption. Congress has also supported a probe into the issue.

