Manish Sisodia Deserves Bharat Ratna, Says Arvind Kejriwal As Row Over Delhi Liquor Scam Escalates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving the standard of education in Delhi schools. During his visit to poll-bound state Gujarat, Kejriwal said that, instead of being honoured with a National award, Manish Sisodia is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives. He also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon.

"The man who showed us a miracle by making quality government schools has been raided by CBI. Are you not ashamed? Such a man should be given the Bharat Ratna. He should be consulted for education. Everybody in the country is upset over what happened," Kejri wal said.

He (Manish Sisodia) reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/jl3X6YnUUV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

“The New York Times has lauded our education model,” Kejriwal, on his fifth visit to Gujarat said.

“Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections,” he said.

Earlier, While addressing the same presser in Gujarat, Kejriwal's deputy CM Manish Sisodia had claimed that the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP.

"The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, BJP dismissed Sisodia's claim and termed it 'Nonsense'. BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his DyCM Manish Sisodia have no answer to the questions raised by the BJP on the irregularities in the excise policy and "That's why he is speaking nonsense.

Also, BJP on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi against the alleged irregularities in the AAP government's excise policy.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

(With Agencies Inputs)