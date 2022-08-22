Manish Sisodia Claims BJP Asked Him To Leave AAP: 'Will Close All CBI, ED Cases'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for his alleged role in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins it.

"I got a message from the BJP - leave AAP and come to us, all CBI, ED cases will be closed," he tweeted in Hindi. "My answer to the BJP - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, I am a Rajput. I will cut off my head but I will not bow down to corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false."

Sisodia, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, is among 15 people and entities named in the first information report (FIR) registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. His house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

However, Sisodia has repeatedly said that case against him is fake and is an effort by the BJP to stop the rise of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he is not afraid of any investigation, saying the probe agencies should also investigate about the BJP.

"The CBI should investigate the scam of Rs 10,000 crore happening every year in Gujarat, where prohibition is in place but still people are dying by consuming illicit liquor. The Bundelkhand Expressway caved in five days after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi," he told news agency PTI in an interview on Sunday.

"It has brought disgrace to the nation. There was corruption involved. You should investigate us and everyone else also. We are not against investigation or probe," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister added.