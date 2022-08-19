CBI Raids Manish Sisodia's Residence In Excise Policy Case; 'Nothing Will Come Out', Says Kejriwal

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday reached the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The raids are being conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Police. Apart from Manish Sisodia's residence, the CBI is raiding at least 20 other locations in the national capital.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Slamming the Centre over raids, Sisodia tweeted, "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1".

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं.



बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

Reacting to the raids, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the CBI raid at his junior colleague's house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally. He said there were CBI raids before and nothing will come this time as well.

"The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish. CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also," Kejriwal tweeted.

दिल्ली के शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य मॉडल की पूरी दुनिया चर्चा कर रही है।इसे ये रोकना चाहते हैं।इसीलिए दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य और शिक्षा मंत्रियो पर रेड और गिरफ़्तारी



75 सालों में जिसने भी अच्छे काम की कोशिश की,उसे रोका गया।इसीलिए भारत पीछे रह गया



दिल्ली के अच्छे कामों को रुकने नहीं देंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.