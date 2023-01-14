Manish Sisodia Says CBI Raiding His Office In Delhi; 'No Raid Or Search', Claims Agency

Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, said on Saturday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched his office.

"Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, agency officials said that "no search or raid is taking place at the office of the Deputy Chief Minister by the CBI," as quoted by news agency PTI.

They said the team may have gone to collect some records in the excise policy case or seek clarifications.

The probe agency last year conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22 money laundering case. According to the AAP leader, the search agency has found nothing.

According to a CBI official, raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and also in the National Capital Region, including the house of Sisodia and the premises of four other public servants. The official told the news agency ANI that the raids were conducted in locations across seven states.

The excise policy was passed in the Cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

According to the Delhi government, the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner following LG Vinai Kumar Saxena's recommendation, asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licences under the new excise policy. (

(With Inputs from ANI)