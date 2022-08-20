Manish Sisodia Says '2024 Elections Will Be BJP vs AAP'; Alleges 'Issue Is Kejriwal's Popularity Not Excise Policy'

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that he will be arrested in the next 3-4 days alleging that the Centre is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity. Sisodia also asserted that the issue is not the Delhi government's new excise policy but Arvind Kejriwal emerging as an option for national politics.

Addressing a presser, a day after CBI raided his house in connection with its probe linked to Delhi's excise policy, Manish Sisodia said that the CBI sleuths received orders from the high command, referring to the Centre, to destroy the education and healthcare model of the Delhi government.

"Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal. Whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office are to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I'm just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister", Manish Sisodia said.

"CBI officers came to my residence yesterday. They also raided Education Ministry's Dy CM office. All officers, in both places, were great people. They behaved very nicely. They had to obey orders from high command, but I'd like to thank them to have behaved so nicely", Sisodia added.