Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI Making 'Fake' Case, Plans To Arrest Him Ahead Of Gujarat Poll Campaign

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation is "completely fake". He alleged that there was a plot to arrest him and prevent him from going to Gujarat to campaign for the state assembly elections sheduled for later this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is fighting the Gujarat election with full might, has claimed that BJP feels threatened by it in Gujarat.

Training his guns at BJP, Sisodia said, "They are preparing to arrest me by making a completely fake case against me. I was to go to Gujarat for election campaign in the coming days. These people are losing Gujarat badly. Their purpose is to stop me from going to Gujarat election campaign."

"But my going to jail will not stop the Gujarat election campaign. Today every Gujarati has stood up. The child of Gujarat is now campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs, electricity. The coming elections in Gujarat will be a movement," he said.

"A completely false case has been made against me. Raided my house, found nothing, looked through all my bank lockers, found nothing, went to my village and checked everything, found nothing. This case is completely fake," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia sought the blessings of his mother at his Mathura Road residence before heading towards the CBI office. Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home.

The Delhi Deputy CM is scheduled to appear before the CBI for questioning at 11 am in connection Sisodia currently also holds the excise portfolio and has been named as one of the main accused in the CBI FIR.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat.

AAP on Sunday announced the names of 12 more candidates for the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. This is AAP's fifth list of candidates. AAP has announced the names of 53 candidates so far for the Gujarat polls.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 24 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was the Chief Minister for over 12 years. Before him, Keshubhai Patel was the CM of the state for 216 days. Modi was followed by Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and the current CM Bhupendra Patel.