I Got Clean Chit, They Found Nothing: Manish Sisodia After CBI Checks His Locker At Ghaziabad Bank

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, arrived at a Ghaziabad bank today for a search of his locker by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the capital's now-withdrawn liquor policy. Post checking, Deputy Chief Minister addressed the media and said that they(CBI) found nothing.

"I Got Clean Chit, They Found Nothing".

Sisodia's home was raided nearly two weeks ago, and he stated yesterday that "nothing will be found" in his locker too.

"The CBI will raid our bank locker tomorrow. Nothing was discovered during the 14-hour raid on my home on August 19. Nothing will be discovered in the locker. Hello and welcome to CBI. My family and I will cooperate fully with the investigation", he tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia, who also oversees the Delhi government's excise portfolio, is one of 15 people named in the CBI's FIR in the liquor policy case.

The CBI claims that the new policy was implemented without the permission of Delhi's then-Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. It also claims that the Delhi government granted licences to many ineligible vendors in exchange for bribes. The policy, which was implemented in November of last year, was withdrawn eight months later due to allegations of corruption.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied all allegations of policy irregularities. Mr Sisodia claims it was carried out in complete transparency and claims the BJP raised the issue to counter AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's political challenge. "These individuals are unconcerned about the scam. Their main concern is Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister who is popular with the people and has emerged as a national option "He said this after the raids on his house.

Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he will hold a majority test in the Delhi Assembly to demonstrate that all AAP MLAs are committed to the party. In a blistering attack on the BJP, the Chief Minister said yesterday that the party is using taxpayer money to bribe legislators and destabilise elected state governments led by Opposition parties.

The AAP has been critical of the BJP government in recent days, claiming that the central government is attempting to destabilise the government in the National Capital.