Manish Sisodia Accuses Delhi LG Of Withholding Appointment Of 244 School Principals On 'Flimsy Grounds'

Manish Sisodia urged Saxena not to stop the appointments for the remaining posts on ‘flimsy grounds'. (Image Credit: ANI.)

DEPUTY Chief Minister Of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of withholding appointments of 244 principals based on ‘flimsy grounds.’

These accusations come a day after 126 principals and deputy education officer jobs at city government schools that had lapsed due to being ‘vacant’ for more than two years were approved by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

During a press conference on Sunday, Sisodia said that the services department has never had a vacant position. He slammed the BJP-led Centre for having unconstitutional control of the services department, as reported by PTI.

"There are 370 posts lying vacant and out of these 370, 126 were approved by LG sir. For the remaining, he has asked us to conduct a study. I want to ask LG sahab: These schools are functioning with the help of vice-principals. How can we conduct the study on the feasibility of a principal?" Sisodia asked.

He urged Saxena not to stop the appointments for the remaining posts on ‘flimsy grounds,’ but he said that he will also be writing to Saxena about the issue.

"This is insensitive and unfortunate. LG sahab, please don't make it into a joke. Had the control of the Services department been with the Delhi government, these posts would have been filled long back. If there is a need for a study, you can get a study done on whether the LG is needed or not," Sisodia was quoted as saying by PTI.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, who echoed Sisodia's views, said that the AAP submitted a request to the Union Public Service Commission in 2015 requesting them to replace 370 principal posts that were vacant at the time.

Bharadwaj also said that by sanctioning 126 posts, the LG ‘exposed the lies’ of the BJP. He further said that the saffron party had allegedly blamed the AAP for the earlier scarcity of principals in the schools.

"When Punjab elections were underway last year, the BJP and Congress criticised our education system citing no principal in schools. However, the LG himself exposed the lies of the BJP today and sanctioned 126 posts of the principals. When the AAP came to power in 2015 we acknowledged there is a shortage of principals in schools, we had sent a proposal to the UPSC for filling the posts of 370 principals,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by PTI during a press conference.

