Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP Of 'Misusing Delhi Officials' After AAP Gets Rs 163 Cr Recovery Notice For Political Ads

IN THE WAKE of a notice issued to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore for the political ads it allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of wielding unconstitutional control over officials in the national capital to target the city government and its ministers.

The statement from Sisodia came after the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a notice to the ruling AAP asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore for the political ads.

While addressing the press conference, following the issuance of a notice to AAP to pay Rs 163.62 crore, Sisodia attacked BJP and stop misusing Delhi's officials to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the ministers of the Delhi government.

He also said the party has sought a list of advertisements from the DIP secretary to see what is illegal in them. "Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers -- BJP asked Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz (IAS) to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside states from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he, as quoted by PTI said.

Attacking BJP further, the AAP minister said the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other states are published and hoardings of their CMs are all over Delhi. "Will costs of those be recovered from BJP CMs?" he asked.

The notice came after nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements. "The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days," sources had said, as quoted by PTI.