New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome attack, at least 7 people including an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans were killed after some unidentified militants attacked the convoy of the Colonel in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday. As per the sources, the driver of the Colonel's vehicle was also gunned down, taking the overall death toll to seven.

According to the Manipur police, the gruesome attack took place near the Sehken Village when heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, who had gone to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar and was returning from there.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident and confirmed the death of the Army Colonel and his family and said a counter-operation has been launched. "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel incl the CO & his family at Churachandpu today. State forces& Paramilitary already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice", N Biren Singh tweeted.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

Though no group has so far claimed the responsibility behind the ambush, it is believed that the Manipur-based terrorist group People's Liberation Army, or PLA, is behind the attack. The police and security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants. Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan