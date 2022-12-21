Several School Children Feared Dead In Bus Accident In Manipur's Noney

Visuals from the site of bus accident in Manipur. (Image: Twiter)

Several school children were feared dead after two buses met with an accident in Noney district of Manipur. According to EastMojo, the accident took place along the Bisnupur-Khoupum or Old Cachar road in Noney.

Many more were critically injured as the buses carrying children overturned near Longsai Tubung village. Those injured were admitted to Medicity hospital in Imphal, News18 reported.

The two buses belonged to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok, and were headed towards Khoupum for a study tour.

More details to follow.