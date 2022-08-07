Manipur: Mobile Internet Services Suspended For 5 Days In Entire States; Section 144 Imposed In Bishnupur, Churachandpur

Mobile data services have been suspended for five days in the entire Manipur following communal tensions in the state. Besides, the N Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months.

The order was imposed on late Saturday night by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash after three to four set ablaze a vehicle at Phougakchao Ikhang, which created "communal tensions" in the region. Anti-social elements, the order said, are using this situation to transmit hate speeches inciting the passions of the public through social media.

"Mobile data services suspended in the entire state of Manipur for 5 days after one van was reportedly set ablaze by 3-4 youths suspected to be of a community, in Bishnupur. The crime has created tense communal situation and volatile law and order situation in the state," the order read.

Tension has been brewing in the state after All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the national highways of the landlocked state on Friday morning. The student body had been demanding that the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 be tabled in the Assembly.

The imposition of the indefinite economic blockade prompted a valley-based organisation Meitei Leepun to lock the Imphal office of ATSUM on Friday afternoon. Meitei Leepun claimed that the blockade targets the valley area of the state.

The ATSUM was demanding the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Monsoon session of the assembly for greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.

Instead, the N Biren Singh-led BJP government of the state introduced the Manipur (hill areas) district council 6th and 7th amendment bills on Tuesday, which the protesters claimed was not in line with their demands. ATSUM was observing a total shutdown in the tribal-dominated hill of Kangpokpi and Senapati since Tuesday after the amendment bills were introduced unannounced.

(With inputs from agency)