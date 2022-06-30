Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 13 As Officials Recover More Bodies; PM Reviews Situation

As many as 13 persons were killed after a massive landslide struck near a railway construction camp in Manipur's Noney district, officials deployed for the rescue operations said. So far, 19 people have been rescued and are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of critically injured is in progress but bad weather and fresh landslides are hampering rescue operations, the officials added.

"We're working hard but because of rains and other factors, this happened. It is the main Tulum station where the train was supposed to stop. Maybe because of heavy ongoing work, some seismic disturbance may have taken place. 13 bodies have been taken out," said DGP P Doungel.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project. "Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers and rescue operations is in progress," the NF Railway CPRO said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the landslide situation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. "Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said that two more teams of NDRF are on their way to Tupul. Shah said rescue operations are underway with National Disaster Response Force personnel at the site of the incident which took place on Wednesday at midnight when the landslide hit the construction camp.

Manipur CM, meanwhile, visited Tupul to take stock of the situation and also convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation closely. "Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation are already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," Singh tweeted.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. According to an official statement, full-scale rescue operations are in progress by columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.





(With ANI Inputs)