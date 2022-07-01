Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 14 After Recovery Of 4 More Bodies

The death toll in the landslide in Manipur's Noney district increased to 14 on Friday after the officials recovered four more bodies from the site. The toll, however, is feared to rise as several people are still trapped inside the rubble in Noney.

Meanwhile, the officials have rescued 18 people - 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.

HERE ARE 10 KEY POINTS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MANIPUR'S SITUATION:

1) According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of North-East Frontier Railway, the landslide was triggered by the consistent rain that damaged the Tupul station building.

2) The Director General of Police, P Doungel, said, "23 people were extracted from the debris of which 14 were dead." He also mentioned that nearly 60 people, including villagers, army and railway personnel, and labourers are still buried.

3) Chief Minister N Biren Singh, meanwhile, visited the affected area and interacted with the locals and conveyed condolences on Thursday.

4) He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the injured persons.

5) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also had a word with CM Biren Singh and took a review of the situation. The PM assured full support from the central government.

6) The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to Biren Singh regarding the same. Taking his Twitter, Shah informed that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) initiated the rescue operation in the affected area. "Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh and @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. Two more teams are on their way to Tupul," Shah tweeted.

7) Troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Territorial Army have continued the rescue operations to save the landslide-hit people throughout the day in the general area of Tupul railway station.

8) Meanwhile, the locals of the Noney District along with the teams of Indian railways, civil administration, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are also contributing to the search, an official statement read.

9) CM Biren Singh on Friday held an emergency meeting to monitor the condition closely. Taking his Twitter, he told that the search and rescue operation is underway. He also informed that ambulances along with doctors are dispatched to assist in the operation.

10) He also told that all the expenses including medical treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the state government.