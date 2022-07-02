Manipur Landslide: 'Worst Incident' In State's History, Says CM Biren Singh As Death Toll Jumps To 20

The death toll in the Manipur landslide tragedy jumped to 20 on Friday after the rescue teams recovered 12 more bodies from the debris at a railway construction site in the Noney district. The fatality count, however, is feared to rise as more than 50 people are still missing.

HERE's THE 10 LATEST DEVELOPMENTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG STORY:

1. The landslide had occured on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

2. Officials said the landslide was triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

3. Till now, 20 bodies - 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians - have been recovered from the debris, said officials, adding that the rescue operations will continue unabated till everyone is rescued.

4. Teams of Indian Army, Territorial Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting the rescue operations.

5. They said 'Wall Radar' are being used to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris.

6. The Indian Army has said that the mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel will be "despatched to respective home stations with full military honours".

7. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday visited the site again and called the incident the "worst incident in the history of state". He said it will take two to three days to recover all the dead bodies.

8. "The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay.... rescue operation will take 2-3 more day," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

9. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that at least one person from the neighbouring state died in the landslide. "Saddened to learn that one person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide," he tweeted.

10. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reviewed the situation in the state and assured Biren Singh full possible support from the Centre. "Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," he tweeted on Thursday.