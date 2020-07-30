According to media reports, the Indian Army had launched an area domination patrol at Khongtal in Manipur. The patrolling party was attacked by the insurgents who detonated an IED and opened fired at them.

Imphal | Jagran News Desk: At least three Indian Army soldiers were martyred and four were injured after a group of militants ambushed them on Wednesday night near the Myanmar boder in Chandel district south of Imphal in Manipur, reported news agency ANI.

According to media reports, the Indian Army had launched an area domination patrol of the Assam Rifles at Khongtal in Manipur. The patrolling party was attacked by the insurgents who detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) and opened fired at them with small arms.

"The terrorists first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is 100 km from Imphal," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The soldiers who were injured in the attack are critical and have been shifted to a military hospital at Leimakhong in Imphal. As per reports, the Army has also sent additional reinforcements in the area near the Myanmar border and a search operation is underway.

There have been insurgency group working in the northeast of India, attacking the Indian Army. However, the Army, earlier this year, had said that insurgency is on a decline in the northeast and expressed hope that the situation will further improve in the future.

According to the Indian Army, there has been a 12 per cent decline in insurgency across the northeast. The Army has also noted that 40 per cent of 2019's violence had occurred at the tri-junction of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and north Nagaland.

"In the hinterland, the situation is under control and we are confident that things will only improve in the future," General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lt Gen Chauhan said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Chauhan had also said that with the insurgency level having gone down in the northeast, the focus of the Eastern Command has shifted towards non-combat operations.

The Indian Army has also taken up a lot of of civil-military projects in the region, which includes infrastructure development, setting up of medical camps and national integration.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma