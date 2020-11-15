New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. Sharing the news on his Twitter account, Singh urged those who came in contact with him to self-isolate themselves and get tested.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested," he said in a tweet.

Manipur is relatively less affected by the deadly COVID-19 infection. According to the state government, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has affected more than 21,000 people and claimed over 200 lives so far. Meanwhile, more than 18,000 have recovered from the infection and the active number of COVID-19 cases in Manipur is just little bit over 3,000.

Amid this, the Manipur government on Friday announced that it will conduct a sero surveillance in the state from November 30. The state government has informed that the sero survey will be conducted in four districts -- Imphal West, Kakching, Ukhrul and Churachandpur -- and nearly 4,600 samples will be collected.

It is expected that the state government will collect 1,380 samples from each district of Manipur and 920 samples will be collected to determine the local spread of COVID-19. 12 medical teams have also formed to collect samples for the sero survey.

India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 88-lakh mark

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 88 lakh. The Union Health Ministry informed that the COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 88,14,579 while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 4,79,216 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country and the total number of recoveries has surged to 82,05,728, taking the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma