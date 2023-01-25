Manipur: Three Injured In Explosion In Ukhrul, Probe Underway

3 people were injured in an explosion in Manipur's Ukhrul on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

As many as three people were injured in an explosion at Manipur's Ukhrul on Wednesday, police said.

Police further informed that the area was cordoned off and a joint search operation was launched along with security personnel.

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident.

