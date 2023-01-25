Manipur: Three Injured In Explosion In Ukhrul, Probe Underway

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Police further informed that the area was cordoned off and search was on.

By ANI
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 11:00 PM IST
Minute Read
3 people were injured in an explosion in Manipur's Ukhrul on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

As many as three people were injured in an explosion at Manipur's Ukhrul on Wednesday, police said.

Police further informed that the area was cordoned off and a joint search operation was launched along with security personnel.

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident.

"Three people were injured in an explosion in Manipur's Ukhrul. Following the incident, police and other security personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident," the SP said.

Further reports are awaited.

