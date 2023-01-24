Manipur BJP Leader L Rameshwor Singh Shot Dead In Thoubal District

BJP leader L Rameshwor Singh was shot dead by two armed assailants near his residence in Thoubal district of Manipur. According to district police, they fired two bullets at the BJP leader. Search operation is underway to nab the suspects.

The state unit of the party condemned the act and sought justice. Reacting to the incident, BJP Manipur tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the murder of L Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice and punished accordingly."