New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter recently flagged BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya's tweet as 'manipulated media' for spreading misleading information, in arguably the first instance when the micro-blogging site tagged a person's tweet as fake in India. Twitter's flag came after BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on November 28 responded to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed him as “most discredited opposition leader in India”.

Rahul Gandhi on November 28, a day after the anti-farm laws protests rocked Delhi borders, shared a picture of an old-age protester purportedly saving himself from a policeman seen charging a baton upon him at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

"It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer," Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with the photograph, which was clicked a photographer associated with news agency PTI.

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया।



यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Quoting Rahul's tweet, Amit Malviya shared a 'Propaganda vs Reality' video claiming the police did not even touch the farmer. "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long time," Malviya wrote quoting Rahul Gandhi's tweet.

However, Amit Malviya's claims were discarded by Twitter as the video he shared, claiming it to be the 'reality', was a cropped version of the actual footage of the police's action on the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

When clicked on the 'Manipulated Media' flag by Twitter, the link took us to Twitter's help centre where its 'Synthetic and manipulated media policy' states, "You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context".

Meanwhile, the Voice of America (VoA), which is an American state-controlled television and radio broadcaster, published the report regarding the farmers' agitation in India and also shared a video on its official Twitter handle. The video turns out to be the full version of the video which was reportedly cropped and shared by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya. In the video, it can be seen that the old protester was hit by the policemen during the police's lathi-charge to disperse the agitating farmers from the Singuu Border.

▶️ Thousands of Indian farmers clashed with police, Friday, as the farmers continued to march towards New Delhi in protest of new farming laws.



👉 Indian Farmers Clash with Police as They Protest New Lawshttps://t.co/I5Tx0hA4kP pic.twitter.com/NdRKWn0dXe — The Voice of America (@VOANews) November 27, 2020

The farmers' protest continued for the seventh consecutive day today with several other farmer unions from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh joining the stir. The government had also held talks with union leaders on Tuesday but that ended without a conclusion with the farmer union leaders rejecting Centre's proposal to form a committee to look into their issues regarding the three new farm laws.

