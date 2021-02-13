Mangolpuri Murder Case: Denying any communal angle to the incident, the Delhi Police said that the two sides "had a rivalry over opening food joints close to each other".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Saturday transferred the Mangolpuri murder case to the crime branch. The police said that the victim, who has been identified as 25-year-old Rinku Sharma, was allegedly stabbed by a group of men over an argument at a birthday party.

"We are in touch with the victim's family. So far the investigation has revealed that the incident started with a fight but we are also probing other angles," Delhi Police DCP Chinmoy Biswal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

However, victim's family members and friends have alleged that Rinku was killed while he was participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Rinku's brother Mannu also said that the victim had a good relationship with his neighbours and even donated blood to one of the family members of the accused when she was pregnant.

"My brother was actively participating in the donation drive. Last year during Dussehra, the men were angry over the Ram Mandir event in the locality and threatened us. On Wednesday night, they came to our house with sticks and thrashed me and my parents. They also tried to set the kitchen cylinder on fire and stabbed my brother in the back with the knife," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police arrest 5 people

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has arrested five people -- Tazuddin, Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam -- in the case so far. According to police, CCTV footage has revealed that the accused can be seen walking towards the victim's house with sticks.

As per police, the fight broke out during a birthday party at one of Rinku's friend over their food joints in Rohini. They also slapped and threatened each other at the party following which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, the police said.

"Following the incident at the birthday party, some men, who were part of the celebration, gathered outside Sharma's house and another fight took place again during which Sharma received stab injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," the Delhi Police said.

Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim along with his elder brother were already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, the police said.

