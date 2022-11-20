Mangaluru Auto Explosion Not Accidental, But 'Act Of Terror': DGP Karnataka

According to Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, the blast was not accidental, but an “act of terror” with intention to cause serious damage. He further said that Karnataka State Police is doing deep investigation along with central agencies.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 01:06 PM IST
Minute Read
(Image Credit: ANI)

Day after an autorickshaw exploded in coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru, investigators found suspicious articles at the spot. The explosion occurred in a moving auto in Mangaluru on Saturday. 

Probing the incident, sleuths of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), found two batteries, nuts, bolts and substance with circuit wiring on the spot. The investigators suspected that a light explosive device had been used for the blast on Saturday.

After the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited the city and ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has ordered a high-level probe. "The investigation is conducted in all dimensions. The senior officers in Mangaluru city will monitor the probe," he stated.

Also, Mangaluru Police chief N Sasikumar urged people not to panic. "It is early to jump to conclusions. The driver alleged he spotted the fire. They (driver and passenger) are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak now. We request the public not to spread rumours. They should remain calm and not panic. We will update once we speak to them," Sasikumar said.

It is expected that a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the spot of incident and further launch probe. According to police officials, the passenger is issuing confusing statements during the interrogation and his role is being suspected.

The police have also got the ID card of the passenger which identifies him as Premraj Kanogi. According to the police, half of his body was burnt and police officials were verifying his statements and antecedents.

The visuals of the dreadful blast was recorded on CCTV. Visuals of the incident show that the autorickshaw exploded when it reached to a stop on a road and near a building where construction work is going on.

