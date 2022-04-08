New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Many brave-hearted people sacrificed their lives for the independence of our nation. One of those martyrs was Mangal Pandey, who contributed to the rebellion of 1857 to fight against the atrocities of the East India Company. Today, that is April 8, is the death anniversary of Mangal Pandey.

Born to a Hindu Brahmin family in Nagwa, a village in upper Ballia district, Ceded and Conquered Provinces (now in Uttar Pradesh), Mangal Pandey joined the Bengal Army in 1849. He is also known for spreading the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 across India. On April 8, 1857, he was hanged for revolting against the Britishers. The Revolt of 1857 was the first rebellion against the British East India Company.

At the young age of 22, Mangal Pandey joined the British Army. He rebelled against the East India Company for introducing cartridges that were greased with animal fat and which hurt the religious sentiments of the soldiers. This led to a mass revolt against the East India Company. Because of this mass revolt, the colonial rulers passed new rules through the Government of India Act 1858. The protest was called the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, also known as the First War of Independence.

On March 29, 1857, Mangal Pandey attacked two British officers. He was hanged till death at the age of 29 on April 8, 1857. Mangal Pandey's actions were widespread among other sepoys and are assumed to have been one of the factors leading to the general series of mutinies that broke out during the following months. The revolt by Mangal Pandey is known to be the first act of the Indian Rebellion Act of 1857.

On October 5, 1984, the Indian Government honoured him by issuing a postage stamp bearing his image. In Barrackpore, a park named Shaheed Mangal Pandey Maha Udyan has been set up to commemorate the place where he attacked British officers and was hanged.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav