New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Four cases of the newly found COVID-19 strain Omicron Variant, first detected in South Africa, have been reported in India so far. With this concerns have increased manifold in the country, as India recently battled with the second wave of the virus which took a heavy toll on life and the economy. There seems to be no respite as India's tally of the new Omicron variant is likely to increase with 15 more 'suspected' Omicron patients admitted to the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. Amid fears that Omicron could spark a third wave in India, the government is gearing up all precautionary measures to curb its spread.

Here's a look at the overall situation in the country:

Omicron cases in India

So far four cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India. The first case of the variant was reported from Karnataka after a 66-year-old South African national tested positive for the new variant. He was fully vaccinated according to news agencies. The second case was also reported from Karnataka in a 46-year-old doctor who was also fully vaccinated. However, he had no history of international travel. The third case was reported from Gujarat's Jamnagar in a fully vaccinated NRI. Now, Mumbai has reported the fourth Omicron case in a 33-year-old marine engineer.

The respective state authorities are tracing the people who have come in contact with these patients in the last few days. Their RT-PCR test and genome sequencing will also be done.

Double vaccination mandatory

Meanwhile, several states have made double vaccination compulsory to avoid cases of the virus in their regions. The government of Puducherry has made Covid-19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. 'Those violating law will be liable for penal action'. The Karnataka Government also told all apartment owners’ associations to allow entry of only those people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Travel restrictions and testing

The Centre has asked all states and union territories (UTs) to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID hotspots in the country. Airports in all major states have imposed strict security checkups for international travellers. They are required to take a mandatory RT-PCR test and undergo quarantine. Flyers from 'at risk' countries are under more scrutiny.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha