New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 cases rising gradually in India, several states in the country have come up with different flying guidelines and quarantine rules. The Omicron variant is reported to have a notably high number of mutations, which is severe than the Delta variant.

Here's a look at how different states and cities are gearing up to tackle the Omicron variant:

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir

1. All international travelers arriving from high-risk nations (South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe) will have to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine and a 7 day home quarantine.

2. The passengers will also be required to take RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on the second, fourth, and seventh days after arrival.

3. Those passengers who test positive will be shifted to a hospital and those testing negative will have to undergo additional seven-day quarantine at home.

4. If their RT-PCR test report comes negative, they will be asked to remain under home quarantine for at least two weeks

5. Domestic travelers in Maharashtra traveling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of the time of arrival. Meanwhile, domestic passengers from other states will have to carry a negative report conducted within 48 hours of arrival.

6. In Karnataka, for travelers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as countries at-risk, a random sample of five percent of travelers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. If tested positive, their samples will be sent to genomic sequencing.

Bihar

1. According to the guidelines, there will be no Institutional or health quarantine in Patna, Darbhanga, and Gaya.

2. In Patna and Darbhanga, thermal screening has been mandatory for all incoming and outgoing passengers. While in Gaya, the thermal screening will be done upon arrival.

3. Passengers arriving at Patna Airport from any state have to undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival at the airport. The airport will be equipped with the facility to carry out the test. However if passengers are carrying COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report, generated within 72 hours, they will be exempted from undergoing the rapid antigen test.

4. In Darbhanga, it is compulsory for passengers, coming from Mumbai and Chennai to carry an RT-PCR report generated within 72 hours. Two teams will be deployed at the airport to check the antigen and RT-PCR test for international passengers.

5. Passengers arriving in Patna and Darbhanga must download the Aarogya Setu App.

Delhi

1. International passengers must mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR report.

2. If tested positive, the passengers are expected to observe strict isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. A separate facility is arranged for institutional quarantine with 40 beds at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

3. If tested negative, passengers will observe a 7-day home quarantine. They will be tested again on the eighth day.

4. If the report comes back as negative, they will self-monitor for seven days. The cost of the test has to be borne by the passenger.

5. Children below 5 years of age will be exempted from this testing. However, if a child has symptoms, then they will be tested.

West Bengal

1. Those from other states must carry reports of RT-PCR tests conducted at most 72 hours before boarding the flight.

2. Those arriving in the state from Omicron-hit nations have to spend seven days in isolation.

3. Directions have been given to set up a special ward at the government-run Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Uttarakhand

1. People coming from other states to Uttarakhand will have to undergo a mandatory test. Also, if any passenger coming from outside the state shows symptoms of COVID-19, then they should be tested and put under 14-day quarantine if tested positive.

Lakshwadeep

1. Travelers have to carry a negative RT-PCR report obtained within 48 hours of the travel.

2. Visitors need to follow COVID appropriate behavior and undergo three days mandatory quarantine after reaching the islands. However, this is not applicable for people who have taken both doses of vaccine 14 days prior to their travel.

3. Finally, a COVID-19 test report is not required for inter-island travels for those vaccinated with two doses 14 days prior to their trip. For those who are non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated, an RT-PCR report and three-day quarantine are mandatory.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha