Manali Traffic Guidelines: The guidelines have been issued to ease the visitors and to minimise the traffic jams on roads and gathering of large crowds at tourist spots in Manali.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: New Year is just around the corner and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the new beginnings. Some are planning to spend the New Year's eve at their homes with their families owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, while many are also planning a trip to some hill stations.

Now for those who are planning their New Year celebrations outside their homes, the Centre has issued guidelines for the celebrations and has also announced some do's and don'ts for the New Year's eve.

If you are planning to celebrate your New Year 2021 with your friends and family by visiting Manali in Himachal Pradesh then you must adhere to the new traffic guidelines issued by the state police. The guidelines have been issued to ease the visitors and to minimise the traffic jams on roads and gathering of large crowds at tourist spots in Manali.

In wake of the traffic congestion between the Green Tax Barrier and Manali Valley Bridge, the administration has decided to send the vehicles in batches of 500 and 1,000 towards the Atal Tunnel, which was recently inaugurated by PM Modi. As per the guidelines, the next batch of vehicles will only be released after the first batch reached the Atal Tunnel.

In the new traffic guidelines, the route from Palchan to Atal Tunnel has been declared as no-overtaking zone and the violators will face stern action. The new rules have also prohibited a U-turn from Solang Valley to Atal Tunnel south portal.

For the Atal tunnel, the vehicle leaving Solang will have to come to the south portal of the tunnel and will not be allowed to return from halfway. Tourists at South Portal will have the option to cross the tunnel or take a U-turn. If you have to stop your vehicles inside the Atal Tunnel, no tourist is allowed to step outside your vehicle.

Tourist vehicles will be regulated in Solanganala and the drivers will have to follow the instructions issued by the police. The instructions will change according to the weather conditions. Tourists cannot park vehicles anywhere between Palachan and Atal Tunnel. However, if there is enough space, roadside parking will be allowed for some time. These rules will not apply to emergency vehicles. 130 police personnel are deployed for traffic and tourist safety and for tourist safety.

Posted By: Talib Khan