'Man With Exceptional Faith In Democracy': India's First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Dies At 106

Shyam Saran Negi, 106-year-old independent India's first voter-passed away on Saturday morning at his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa, a few days after he cast his last vote in the 14th Assembly elections of the state. Now, Saran Negi will be cremated with full state honour. Expressing grief over Negi's death, the Election Commission of India tweeted, "Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation."

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur consoled Negi's demise and said that the memory of the first voter of the country casting his last vote "will always be emotional".

"Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Saran Negi ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur. While performing his duty, he cast his postal vote for the assembly elections for the 34th time on November 2, this memory will always be emotional," Thakur tweeted.

"May God bless his virtuous soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members," he added.

Shyam Negi had cast his first vote in the independent country on October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station, becoming the first voter in the country, and he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 this year which became his last, a feat that was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is commendable and should serve as an inspiration for the younger voters to take part in the elections and strengthen our democracy," PM Modi had tweeted.

देश के प्रथम वोटर हिमाचल के श्याम सरन नेगी जी का निधन दुःखद है।



देश के पहले चुनाव से लेकर अब तक सभी चुनावों में उन्होंने मतदान किया। 106 वर्ष की आयु में देश की लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रियाओं में उनकी आस्था व प्रतिबद्धता सभी के लिए प्रेरणीय है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2022

आज़ाद भारत के पहले मतदाता, श्याम सरन नेगी जी का निधन एक दुःखद समाचार है।



उन्होंने देश को स्वतंत्र आसमान में पहली सांस लेते देखा था, और अपनी आख़िरी सांस तक लोकतंत्र की डोर को थामे रखा।



नेगी जी हमें सदा देश के प्रति हमारे दायित्व की याद दिलाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/zYsjRaygyi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2022

Popularly known as Master Shyam, he became the first voter of Indian democracy as the general polls of the country were conducted in January and February 1952. Keeping in mind snow and weather conditions, the polls were conducted in the month of October 1951 in Himachal Pradesh.

Negi has participated in every Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and all local bodies elections since 1951.Born in July 1917 in the tribal district of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, Negi had been a state icon since 2014. He had cast his vote 16 times in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Chief Electoral Office of Himachal, Negi, a teacher by profession, the centenarian has voted in every election since 1951 and has never missed an opportunity to vote. On the day the 106-year-old cast his last vote, he asked the people of the country to exercise their right to franchise to strengthen the democratic set-up.

"The young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to strengthening the nation," he said adding that we should feel proud of our voting right as it helps in choosing the right representative to lead the nation.