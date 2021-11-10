New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana Police on Wednesday said that a 45-year-old man, who took part in protests against the Centre's three agricultural laws, was allegedly found dead near the Singhu border. The police said that the body of the man, who was identified as Gurpreet Singh, was found hanging from a tree, reported news agency PTI.

Singh, as per the PTI report, was a resident of the Fatehgarh Sahib district. The police said that his body has been sent for post-mortem, adding that a probe is underway. However, they suspect that Singh had allegedly hanged himself from the tree.

#VIDEO || Farmer allegedly commits suicide at Singhu border site



As the stalemate between farmer leaders and the Centre continues, a farmer allegedly died by suicide at the Singhu border#FarmersProtest #SinghuBorder pic.twitter.com/m9Qd26ToCo — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 10, 2021

"1 person died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree near Sushant City, Sonepat this morning. Reason of death not known, but we've been told that he was mentally disturbed. Dead body brought to Civil Hospital," news agency ANI quoted a police official as saying.

"Deceased was a frequent visitor at the farm movement; was here (at the protest site) for 5-6 months. He was from Fatehgarh district of Punjab," the official added.

Last month, a similar incident was reported from the Singhu border where a man's body was found with his hands and legs chopped off. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Lakhbir Singh and he was found hanging on a police barricade near the Singhu border. Later, a two Nihang Sikhs in connection with the case were arrested while two more had "surrendered" before Sonipat Police.

A video of the same went viral on social media where the Nihangs can be heard saying the deceased has been punished for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. Jagran English, however, does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeals the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen