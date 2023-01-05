Man Who Allegedly Masturbated In Front Of Girl On DTC Bus In Delhi's Rohini Cried When Caught

A man allegedly masturbated in front of a girl on a DTC bus in the Rohini area of Delhi. (Image Credits: ANI)

A BIZZARE incident came into force in Delhi where a man allegedly masturbated in front of a girl on a bus in the Rohini area of the national capital, a DTC marshal alleged in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to the Police, quoted by ANI, the accused was not arrested as no complaint has been registered yet. The accused is a resident of Bihar, who allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday, and when the girl raised an alarm, the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him.

In the video which went viral on social media on Wednesday, the accused has been seen crying after he was caught. A senior police officer said the accused was handed over to the police but he has not been arrested yet.

Soon after the incident was reported, an enquiry was initiated under Sub-Inspector Suman of Police Station North Rohini, the officer said. The victim was contacted to record her statement or give any complaint in this regard but she refused, police said.

In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of the law, the police added.

(With ANI Inputs)