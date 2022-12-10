Man Throws Ink At BJP Leader Over Remarks On BR Ambedkar, Mahatama Phule; Detained

A MAN was detained after he threw ink at Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri city, Pune on Saturday in an apparent protest against his controversial remark about Dr BR Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

A video of the same incident has been making rounds on social media platforms. In the video, Patil can be seen stepping out of a meeting along with his security personnel. As soon as he stepped out, an unidentified man targeted him with "ink attack".

Stunned Patil, took a step back and almost fell down but was caught by his security detail and whisked off from the spot, while other police persons ran after the attacker and pinned him down.

Watch the video:

Much appreciated..! You deserve this ink, that resembles your character, 'black'. #chandrakantpatil pic.twitter.com/8S4WpyY077 — Vrukshali Sunil (@VrukshaliS) December 10, 2022

Speaking about the same, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said that the police detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation was underway, as per PTI.

The incident came a day after Patil while speaking at an event in Aurangabad on Friday said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for educational institutions, they "begged" to people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges.

The controversy sparked because of the use of the word "begged".

Commenting on the incident, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Patil's statement was misunderstood by people.

Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the incident in Pimpri was very unfortunate, and Patil's statement had been misunderstood.

Even if Patil used the wrong word, one should try to understand what he meant, Fadnavis said.

All he was trying to convey was that people such as Dr Ambedkar or educationist Bhaurao Patil did not take money from the government to run educational institutes, said the BJP leader.

(With inputs from agencies)