Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine For Trying To Meet Girl In Rajasthan’s Jalore; 6 Detained

A GROUP of villagers in Rajasthan’s Jalore district allegedly captured a man who had come to visit a girl. The villagers tied the man to a tree, thrashed him and further poured urine into his mouth.

Following the video of the assault surfaced on social media, that police have detained as many as six people. The police have also registered a case against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police informed that the victim had allegedly come to meet a girl in a nearby village on Sunday night. He was later captured by the villagers and the family members of the girl who tied him to a tree and beat him brutally.

The man's family members arrived at the site of the incident after hearing of the situation and urged the mob to spare him. However, the villagers allegedly pour the urine into his mouth before letting him go with a warning, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Jalore), Harshvardhan Agarwalla said that a video of the incident went viral on Monday over the internet.

“Though nobody came forward to file an FIR, we have identified and contacted the victim and took an FIR from him," Agarwalla was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further informed that six people have been detained in connection with this incident. Agarwalla further informed that the girl he had gone to meet had also filed a complaint against him under the POCSO Act. He said that after her statement is recorded, a comprehensive investigation will be initiated.

