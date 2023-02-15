Man Stuffs Body In Mattress After Killing Live-In Partner In Maharashtra's Palghar; Arrested

AMID Delhi dhaba fridge murder case, another shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, where a man killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress, the police said. The case has been registered at Tulinj Police station in Palghar district, under Indian Penal Code section 302, the official said.

According to the Police, the deceased was identified as Megha Torvi (37) and her partner as Hardik Shah. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday before he could board a train to flee from Palghar. Shah was held by Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, a police official, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday while the body of the deceased was found on Monday in a rented house in the Tulinj area after a foul smell began to emanate from inside and neighbours alerted the police.

Megha was a nurse who used to bear the household expenses and they often fought over Hardik's unemployment. As per the inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, the accused, her live-in partner, was jobless and they used to quarrel often. According to a report by PTI, the accused also messaged his sister about the killing and sold off furniture in the flat before fleeing.

Meanwhile, a gruesome incident came to the fore from Delhi's Najafgarh after a man allegedly killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a refrigerator. The deceased was identified as Nikki Yadav (25) while the accused has been identified as Sahil Gehlot (24). The Police arrested the accused allegedly strangulating his live-in partner to death.

The body was recovered from a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh on Tuesday. According to the Crime Branch unit, the accused married another woman on the same day of murdering his girlfriend.





(With Agencies Inputs)