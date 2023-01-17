Man Stays At Delhi's 5-Star Hotel For Months, Flees Without Paying Rs 23 Lakh Bill

A man pretended to be an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, checked into a five-star hotel in Delhi and left the luxury hotel without paying bills. (Image: Reuters)

A MAN pretended to be a resident of UAE and an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, checked into a five-star hotel in Delhi and left the luxury hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill, the police said.

The man was identified as Mohammed Sharif who stayed at the Leela Palace hotel for four months. The accused checked into the hotel with a fake business card impersonating an important functionary of the UAE government.

Delhi | A man, Mahamed Sharif, ran off from Leela Palace hotel without settling outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh after staying from Aug 1 to Nov 20,last yr. He checked into hotel with fake business card impersonating as important functionary of UAE govt; he's untraceable:Police — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

According to the Police, as quoted by ANI, Sharif who ran off from Leela Palace hotel without settling outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh is untraceable. As per the media reports, citing police, he allegedly stole silverware and other stuff from his room.

"A man, Mohammed Sharif, ran off from Leela Palace hotel without settling outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh after staying from August 1 to November 20, last year. He checked into the hotel with a fake business card impersonating an important functionary of the UAE government. He is presently untraceable," said police.

According to the media reports, Police said that “We are checking if he has done this before. He paid part of the bill in August-September last year and later gave the hotel a cheque for Rs 20 lakh. The cheque was submitted in November and it was found that it bounced due to insufficient funds," the report quoted a senior police officer as saying.”