New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 46-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a local BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia village after a scuffle that broke out at a meeting over allotment of ration shops in the village. According to the officials, the meeting was also attended by the local administration and police officials.

According to news agency PTI, quoting Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath, the deceased, Jai Prakash, 46, was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh after the SDM decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups.

Bairia BJP MLA Surendra Singh confirmed that the accused, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, heads the BJPs's ex-servicemen's unit in Ballia district. "This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter," the BJP legislator said.

Shortly after the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath ordered the suspension of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), circle officer and all other policemen present at the spot in Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area.

"Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the SDM, CO and all police personnel present at the spot be suspended immediately and strictest action taken against the accused," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, as quoted by PTI, adding that the role of the officers will be investigated and if they are found responsible criminal action will follow.

Meanwhile, visuals posted by news agency ANI showed a group of people running about in a field in panic as shots are heard. People are seen panicking and running frantically in the 5-second video.

#WATCH One person dead after bullets were fired during a meeting called for allotment of shops under govt quota, in Ballia.



Devendra Nath, SP Ballia, says, "The incident took place after a clash erupted between two groups during the meeting. Probe on."

After the incident took place, Ballia police registered an FIR naming four and mentioning 15-20 unnamed people on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's brother Chandrama. However, no immediate arrest was made from the spot. A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the Ballia SP said.

The meeting was held in a tent, where a large number of people gathered. The administration and police officials were also present there, local residents, as reported by news agency PTI said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Congress attacked the BJP, saying that it was "shameful” and “unfortunate" that someone kills in front of senior officials.

“The incident of Ballia is shameful and unfortunate. Killing in front of officers and the accused conveniently fleeing is a serious matter. CM talks of taking action, but when will he sent his own partymen behind the bars and take action against senior officers?” Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said as reported by PTI.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan